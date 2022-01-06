NFL Week 18 Schedule 2021: Dates, kickoff times, TV channel, live streams, how to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL season is underway and 2021 will be a season like no other as the league debuts an enhanced playing structure featuring a 17-game schedule.

Every team will play 17 games with one bye week, hosting 10 games–either nine regular-season games and one preseason game or eight regular-season games and two preseason games. Additionally, Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022–a week later than normal–at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

This week on Sunday Night Football, the LA Chargers (9-7) will take on the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in a win-or-go-home match-up. The NFL announced three schedule changes for week 18–the final week of the regular season, click here to see which games were moved. Live coverage of Sunday night’s Chargers vs Raiders game begins on NBC at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The game will also be available to live stream on Peacock. Click here to see playoff clinching scenarios for week 18.

*All times are listed as ET Week 18 NFL schedule Saturday, Jan. 8

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:30 pm (ESPN, ABC)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 pm (ESPN, ABC) Sunday, Jan. 9

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (FOX)

Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 pm (FOX)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 pm (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm (FOX)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 pm (NBC, Peacock)

