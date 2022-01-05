It’s the LA Chargers (9-7) vs Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) this week on Sunday Night Football in a win-or-go-home game as the regular season comes to an end. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. Click here to see the other playoff-clinching scenarios for week 18.

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers defeated the Denver Broncos 34-13 at home on Sunday. Herbert finished the game 22-of-31 passing for 237 yards with two touchdowns setting the franchise record with a total of 35 touchdown passes on the season. The previous record (34) was set by Philip Rivers in 2008. WR Mike Williams caught three passes for 63 yards with a touchdown in Sunday’s victory while RB Austin Ekeler had 17 carries for 58 yards and touchdown.

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a 23-20 win against the Indianapolis Colts. Carr went 24-for-31 for 255 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. WR Zay Jones made eight catches for 120 yards exceeding the 100-yard mark in a game for the first time in his career. WR Hunter Renfrow also achieved a major milestone in Sunday’s win, surpassing a total of 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career. Renfrow made 7 catches for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Colts.

How to watch the LA Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders:

Where : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada When : Sunday, January 9

: Sunday, January 9 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live : Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App Fantasy Football: NBC Sports Edge’s Week 18 Fantasy Content Hub

