2021 Sunday Night Football schedule: NFL live streams, how to watch on TV, channel, kickoff times

By Jan 4, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
7 Comments

The 2021 NFL season is officially here! Tune in this Sunday night to watch the LA Chargers (9-7) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) in a win-or-go-home match-up as the regular season comes to an end. Live coverage of the game begins at 7:00 p.m ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. Click here to see the other playoff-clinching scenarios for week 18.

See below for the complete 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule. Stream every NFL Sunday Night Football game live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App, all season long including Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

2021 Sunday Night Football Schedule on NBC

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET

Kickoff, September 9Buccaneers break Cowboys’ hearts with last-second field goal, 31-29
Week 1, September 12Matthew Stafford shines in L.A. debut, Rams beat Bears 34-14
Week 2, September 19Lamar Jackson scores three TDs, runs for 107 to defeat Chiefs 36-35
Week 3, September 26Packers defeat 49ers with Mason Crosby’s game-winning, 51-yard field goal
Week 4, October 3Buccaneers hold on to win Tom Brady’s New England homecoming 19-17
Week 5, October 10 – Bills make a statement with 38-20 victory over Chiefs
Week 6, October 17T.J. Watt saves the day, Steelers beat Seahawks 23-20 in OT
Week 7, October 24Colts defeat 49ers 30-18 on a rainy night in the Bay Area
Week 8, October 31Without Dak Prescott, Cowboys and Cooper Rush stun Vikings 20-16
Week 9, November 7Titans bully Rams without Derrick Henry, win 28-16
Week 10, November 14Patrick Mahomes throws five TDs, Chiefs beat Raiders 41-14
Week 11, November 21 – Sunday Night Football: Chargers outlast Steelers for 41-37 victory
Week 12, November 25 (Thanksgiving Day)Josh Allen, Bills roll to 31-6 victory over Saints
Week 12, November 28Despite four Lamar Jackson interceptions, Ravens defeat Browns 16-10
Week 13, December 5 – Chiefs stay atop AFC West with 22-9 victory over Broncos
Week 14, December 12 – Aaron Rodgers still owns Bears, throws four TDs in 45-30 victory
Week 15, December 19 – Saints stun Buccaneers with dominant 9-0 victory
Week 16, December 26NFC East champion Cowboys give Washington a gut punch, winning 56-14
Week 17, January 2Packers clinch NFC’s No. 1 seed with 37-10 victory over Vikings
Week 18, January 9 – TBD vs TBD  
Wild Card – TBD