Baker Mayfield’s future with the Cleveland Browns is uncertain

Baker Mayfield will not play in the Cleveland Browns’ last game of the 2021-22 NFL season, as he is set to undergo shoulder surgery. After their Week 17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the future looks uncertain for the Browns quarterback.

NFL Reporter Steve Wyche believes it ultimately could come down to what Mayfield is able to produce in Cleveland during the 2022-23 NFL season. After that, it all could be up in the air. In comparison to how Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert have performed, Wyche doesn’t know if Mayfield is “that guy” for the Browns.

Cleveland will conclude its season against fellow Ohio team, the Cincinnati Bengals, in Week 18. However, the Browns will finish with a losing record regardless of the game’s outcome.

With a talented roster on both sides of the ball, Mayfield may have just one more year to prove himself in Cleveland.