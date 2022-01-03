NFL Week 17 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Packers clinch No. 1 seed in NFC; Bengals win AFC North

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here is the full schedule and final scores from Week 17, as well as standings for the NFL Playoffs heading into Sunday’s slate of 4:00 p.m. ET NFL games.

For more on the current NFL playoff picture, follow Pro Football Talk.

NFL Week 17 Scores, Results, Schedule

Sunday, January 2

1:00 p.m. ET

New York Giants 3

Chicago Bears 29

Jacksonville Jaguars 10

New England Patriots 50

Los Angeles Rams 20

Baltimore Ravens 19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28

New York Jets 24

Atlanta Falcons 15

Buffalo Bills 29

Kansas City Chiefs 31

Cincinnati Bengals 34

Miami Dolphins 3

Tennessee Titans 34

Las Vegas Raiders 23

Indianapolis Colts 20

Philadelphia Eagles 20

Washington Football Team 16

4:05 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos 13

Los Angeles Chargers 34

Houston Texans 7

San Francisco 49ers 23

4:25 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions 29

Seattle Seahawks 51

Arizona Cardinals 25

Dallas Cowboys 22

Carolina Panthers 10

New Orleans Saints 18

Minnesota Vikings 10

Green Bay Packers 37

Monday, January 3

8:15 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

2021-22 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture

*Currently in playoff spot

AFC Playoff Picture 2021-22

NFC Playoff Picture 2021-22

