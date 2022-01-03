NFL Week 17 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Packers clinch No. 1 seed in NFC; Bengals win AFC North

The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here is the full schedule and final scores from Week 17, as well as standings for the NFL Playoffs heading into Sunday’s slate of 4:00 p.m. ET NFL games.
NFL Week 17 Scores, Results, Schedule
Sunday, January 2
1:00 p.m. ET
New York Giants 3
Chicago Bears 29
Jacksonville Jaguars 10
New England Patriots 50
Los Angeles Rams 20
Baltimore Ravens 19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28
New York Jets 24
Atlanta Falcons 15
Buffalo Bills 29
Kansas City Chiefs 31
Cincinnati Bengals 34
Miami Dolphins 3
Tennessee Titans 34
Las Vegas Raiders 23
Indianapolis Colts 20
Philadelphia Eagles 20
Washington Football Team 16
4:05 p.m. ET
Denver Broncos 13
Los Angeles Chargers 34
Houston Texans 7
San Francisco 49ers 23
4:25 p.m. ET
Detroit Lions 29
Seattle Seahawks 51
Arizona Cardinals 25
Dallas Cowboys 22
Carolina Panthers 10
New Orleans Saints 18
Sunday Night Football: Watch live on NBC and Peacock
Minnesota Vikings 10
Green Bay Packers 37
Monday, January 3
8:15 p.m. ET
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
2021-22 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture
*Currently in playoff spot
AFC Playoff Picture 2021-22
- Tennessee Titans (11-5)* – clinched division title
- Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)* – clinched division title
- Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)* – clinched division title
- Buffalo Bills (10-6)* – clinched playoff berth
- New England Patriots (10-6)* – clinched playoff berth
- Indianapolis Colts (9-7)*
- Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)*
- Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)
- Baltimore Ravens (8-8)
NFC Playoff Picture 2021-22
- Green Bay Packers (13-3)* – clinched division title, number 1 seed
- Los Angeles Rams (12-4)* – clinched playoff berth
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)* – clinched division title
- Dallas Cowboys (11-5)* – clinched division title
- Arizona Cardinals (11-5)* – clinched playoff berth
- San Francisco 49ers (9-7)*
- Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)* – clinched playoff berth
- New Orleans Saints (8-8)
