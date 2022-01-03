2021 NFL Playoff scenarios, odds: Steve Kornacki breaks down Week 17 AFC, NFC wild card races

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Week 17 of the NFL season is almost over and Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock to break down the 2021 NFL Playoff picture ahead of the NFC North showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. What does the AFC wild card race look like after the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Indianapolis Colts? With big wins on Sunday, where do the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints stand in the NFC playoff picture?

Check out the video above to see Steve Kornacki at the big board as he walks through the current NFL playoff scenarios in the AFC. Plus, watch Kornacki break down the NFC playoff picture here. Be sure to check out ProFootballTalk for more up-to-date NFL playoff news, 2021 standings and more.

2021 NFL Playoff Picture entering Week 18

2021-22 AFC Playoff Picture

2021-22 NFC Playoff Picture

