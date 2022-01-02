What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers tonight on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay have already clinched the NFC North and can grab the number 1 seed with a win and a Dallas Cowboys loss/tie. Click here to find out the other playoff-clinching scenarios for week 17.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin When : Sunday, January 2

: Sunday, January 2 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live : Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App Fantasy Football: NBC Sports Edge’s Week 17 Fantasy Content Hub

Where to live stream Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers online tonight

Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

2021 Week 17 NFL schedule

Sunday, Jan. 2

Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (FOX)

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots, 1 pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 1 pm (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team, 1 pm (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 pm(NBC)

Monday, Jan. 3

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

