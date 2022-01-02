NFL Week 17 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Full schedule for today’s games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here is the full schedule and final scores from Week 17, as well as standings heading into Sunday’s slate of NFL games which kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

For more on the current NFL playoff picture, follow Pro Football Talk.

RELATED: NFL Week 17 schedule 2021: TV Channels, dates, kickoff times, how to watch

NFL Week 17 Scores, Results, Schedule

Sunday, January 2

1:00 p.m. ET

New York Giants

Chicago Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams

Baltimore Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans

Las Vegas Raiders

Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Football Team

4:05 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

San Francisco 49ers

4:25 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers

Monday, January 3

8:15 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

2021-22 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture

*Currently in playoff spot

AFC Playoff Picture 2021-22

NFC Playoff Picture 2021-22

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the race for 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.