NFL Week 17 Schedule 2021: Dates, kickoff times, TV channel, live streams, how to watch

The NFL season is underway and 2021 will be a season like no other as the league debuts an enhanced playing structure featuring a 17-game schedule.
Every team will play 17 games with one bye week, hosting 10 games–either nine regular-season games and one preseason game or eight regular-season games and two preseason games. Additionally, Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022–a week later than normal–at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
This week on Sunday Night Football, the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have already clinched the NFC North, click here to find out how they can earn the number 1 seed along with the other playoff-clinching scenarios for week 17. Live coverage begins on NBC at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday night’s game will also be available to live stream on Peacock.
