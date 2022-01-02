NFL Week 17 Schedule 2021: Dates, kickoff times, TV channel, live streams, how to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL season is underway and 2021 will be a season like no other as the league debuts an enhanced playing structure featuring a 17-game schedule.

Every team will play 17 games with one bye week, hosting 10 games–either nine regular-season games and one preseason game or eight regular-season games and two preseason games. Additionally, Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022–a week later than normal–at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

This week on Sunday Night Football, the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have already clinched the NFC North, click here to find out how they can earn the number 1 seed along with the other playoff-clinching scenarios for week 17. Live coverage begins on NBC at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday night’s game will also be available to live stream on Peacock.

*All times are listed as ET 2021 Week 17 NFL schedule Sunday, Jan. 2

Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (FOX)

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots, 1 pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 1 pm (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team, 1 pm (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 pm (NBC, Peacock) Monday, Jan. 3

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 pm (ESPN) Week 18 NFL schedule Saturday, Jan. 8

TBD, 4:30 pm, ESPN, ABC

TBD, 8:15 pm, ESPN, ABC Sunday, Jan. 9

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm(CBS)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (FOX)

Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 pm (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 pm (CBS)

TBD, 8:20 pm(NBC)

