Starting Saturday, January 1st, 2022, a significant slate of NBC Sports programming and events will appear on USA Network as NBCSN ceases operations.

Sports action that will appear on USA in 2022 includes coverage from the Premier League, NASCAR, INDYCAR, the Olympic Games, USGA and the R&A Golf Championships, college and Olympic sports, horse racing, cycling, and more. Many of these sports will continue to have programming on the NBC broadcast network. In addition, most linear coverage can be streamed via authentication on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app (all PGA TOUR events remain exclusively on NBC or GOLF Channel).

USA Network’s 2022 sports calendar officially kicks off on January 1st with a Premier League tripleheader to start the New Year on the right foot. The slate of matches starts with a top-of-the-table showdown with Arsenal taking on defending champions Manchester City.

NBC Sports Programming on USA Network in 2022:

The Winter Olympics

Premier League

Horse Racing

NASCAR : Cup and Xfinity Series races

Olympic sports

Supercross

The R&A – The Open, AIG Women’s Open : Early round and weekend lead-in coverage

Tour de France

USGA – U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open : Early round and weekend lead-in coverage

Atlantic 10 basketball

IMSA

INDYCAR : Two races

Monster Jam

How to Stream NBC Sports on Peacock:

Sports fans can stream games and events live on Peacock, including Sunday Night Football, all Notre Dame football home games, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, and much more. In 2022, Peacock will continue to offer an array of live sports coverage including Super Bowl LVI and competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Peacock also features studio programming, original series, and documentaries, and full-event replays, and is available across a variety of devices and platforms, with the full list available here. To learn more about sports on Peacock and how to sign up, visithttps://www.peacocktv.com/sports.

Premier League Schedule on USA on New Year’s Day:

On New Year’s Day, USA Network presents a tripleheader as it becomes the cable home of the Premier League. Premier League Mornings kicks off at 7:00 am ET ahead of the first matches of 2022, and the action on the pitch starts with Arsenal vs Manchester City at 7:30 am ET. Here is the full slate on USA on New Year’s Day, streaming on the NBC Sports App:

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Watford vs Tottenham

Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Premier League action on USA continues Sunday, January 2nd starting at 8:00 am ET and will be highlighted by Chelsea vs Liverpool at 11:30 am ET. Content is also available for streaming on Peacock.

