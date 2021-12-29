Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.

Live coverage for Sunday’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch.

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Vikings are still trying to carve out their path to the postseason while the Packers have already clinched the NFC North and can grab the number 1 seed with a win on Sunday and a Dallas Cowboys loss/tie. Click here to find out the other playoff-clinching scenarios for week 17.

Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin When : Sunday, January 2

: Sunday, January 2 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live : Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Week 17 Picks and Power Rankings:

Mike Florio and the rest of our talented team of experts at ProFootballTalk have released their highly anticipated list of picks and power rankings for Week 17. The Green Bay Packers are in the number one spot for another consecutive week, click here to find out where the other teams fall as the push for the playoffs continues.

For all the latest fantasy football news and insight, visit NBC Sports Edge