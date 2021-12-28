It’s the Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) fell 30-23 to the LA Rams at home on Sunday night making their path to the postseason even more difficult as only two games remain in the regular season. Kirk Cousins was 27-of-38 for 315 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the loss. WR Justin Jefferson made eight receptions for 116 yards, setting a record for most receiving yards (2,851) through two NFL seasons. The previous record of 2,755 receiving yards was held by Odell Beckham Jr. which he set in 2014 and 2015 during his time with the New York Giants.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) picked up a 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day. Rodgers was 24-for-34 for 202 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the Packers’ all-time leader in touchdown passes (443) on the team’s second possession of the game. RB Aaron Jones had 12 carries for 66 yards while WR Davante Adams finished with 10 receptions for 114 yards and two

touchdowns. The Packers have already clinched the NFC North and can grab the number 1 seed by winning their last two games, or one win plus a loss by the Cowboys.

Week 17 Picks and Power Rankings:

Mike Florio and the rest of our talented team of experts at ProFootballTalk have released their highly anticipated list of picks and power rankings for Week 17. The Green Bay Packers are in the number one spot for another consecutive week, click here to find out where the other teams fall as the push for the playoffs continues.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers:

Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin When : Sunday, January 2

: Sunday, January 2 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live : Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App Fantasy Football: NBC Sports Edge’s Week 17 Fantasy Content Hub

