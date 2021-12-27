NFL Week 16 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Dolphins beat Saints, Cowboys clinch NFC East, Chiefs win AFC West

The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores from Week 16 and standings heading into today’s Christmas Day NFL schedule featuring the Cleveland Browns vs. the Green Bay Packers at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by the Indianapolis Colts vs. the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET.
For more on the current NFL playoff picture, follow Pro Football Talk.
2021 NFL Week 16 Scores, Results, Schedule
Thursday, December 23
San Francisco 49ers 17
Tennessee Titans 20
Saturday, December 25 (Christmas Day)
4:30 p.m. ET
Cleveland Browns 22
Green Bay Packers 24
8:15 p.m. ET
Indianapolis Colts 22
Arizona Cardinals 16
Sunday, December 26
1:00 p.m. ET
Detroit Lions 16
Atlanta Falcons 20
Los Angeles Rams 30
Minnesota Vikings 23
Jacksonville Jaguars 21
New York Jets 26
New York Giants 10
Philadelphia Eagles 34
Buffalo Bills 33
New England Patriots 21
Baltimore Ravens 21
Cincinnati Bengals 41
Los Angeles Chargers 29
Houston Texans 41
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32
Carolina Panthers 6
4:05 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears 25
Seattle Seahawks 24
4:25 p.m. ET
Denver Broncos 13
Las Vegas Raiders 17
Pittsburgh Steelers 10
Kansas City Chiefs 36
Sunday Night Football: Watch live on NBC and Peacock
Washington Football Team 14
Dallas Cowboys 56
Monday, December 27
8:15 p.m. ET
Miami Dolphins 20
New Orleans Saints 3
2021 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture
*Currently in playoff spot
AFC Playoff Picture 2021
- Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)*
- Tennessee Titans (10-5)*
- Cincinnati Bengals (9-6)*
- Buffalo Bills (9-6)*
- Indianapolis Colts (9-6)*
- New England Patriots (9-6)*
- Miami Dolphins (8-7)*
- Baltimore Ravens (8-7)
- Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)
- Las Vegas Raiders (8-7)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)
- Cleveland Browns (7-8)
- Denver Broncos (7-8)
NFC Playoff Picture 2021
- Green Bay Packers (12-3)*
- Dallas Cowboys (11-4)*
- Los Angeles Rams (11-4)*
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4)*
- Arizona Cardinals (10-5)*
- San Francisco 49ers (8-7)*
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)*
- Minnesota Vikings (7-8)
- Atlanta Falcons (7-8)
- New Orleans Saints (7-8)
- Washington Football Team (6-9)
