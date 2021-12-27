NFL Week 16 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Dolphins beat Saints, Cowboys clinch NFC East, Chiefs win AFC West

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores from Week 16 and standings heading into today’s Christmas Day NFL schedule featuring the Cleveland Browns vs. the Green Bay Packers at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by the Indianapolis Colts vs. the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more on the current NFL playoff picture, follow Pro Football Talk.

RELATED: NFL Week 16 schedule 2021: TV Channels, dates, kickoff times, how to watch

2021 NFL Week 16 Scores, Results, Schedule

Thursday, December 23

San Francisco 49ers 17

Tennessee Titans 20

Saturday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

4:30 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns 22

Green Bay Packers 24

8:15 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts 22

Arizona Cardinals 16

Sunday, December 26

1:00 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions 16

Atlanta Falcons 20

Los Angeles Rams 30

Minnesota Vikings 23

Jacksonville Jaguars 21

New York Jets 26

New York Giants 10

Philadelphia Eagles 34

Buffalo Bills 33

New England Patriots 21

Baltimore Ravens 21

Cincinnati Bengals 41

Los Angeles Chargers 29

Houston Texans 41

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32

Carolina Panthers 6

4:05 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears 25

Seattle Seahawks 24

4:25 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos 13

Las Vegas Raiders 17

Pittsburgh Steelers 10

Kansas City Chiefs 36

Sunday Night Football: Watch live on NBC and Peacock

Washington Football Team 14

Dallas Cowboys 56

Monday, December 27

8:15 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins 20

New Orleans Saints 3

2021 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture

*Currently in playoff spot

AFC Playoff Picture 2021

NFC Playoff Picture 2021

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the race for 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.