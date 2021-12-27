2021 NFL Playoff scenarios, odds: Steve Kornacki breaks down Week 16 AFC, NFC races

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Week 16 of the NFL season is almost finished and Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock to break down the 2021 NFL Playoff picture ahead of the NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday Night Football. With a big win against the New England Patriots, where do the Buffalo Bills stand in the AFC East? What does the AFC North playoff picture look like after the Cincinnati Bengals blew out the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon?

RELATED: Click here for Week 16 NFL scores, standings and more

Check out the video above to see Steve Kornacki at the big board as he walks through the current NFL playoff scenarios in the AFC. Plus, watch Kornacki break down the NFC playoff picture here. Be sure to check out ProFootballTalk for more up-to-date NFL playoff news, 2021 standings and more.

Click here to watch the Sunday Night Football game between the Cowboys and Washington Football Team live online right now and don’t miss another appearance by Steve Kornacki at halftime on NBC and Peacock.

2021 NFL Playoff Picture entering Week 17

2021 AFC Playoff Picture

2021 NFC Playoff Picture

*Currently in playoff picture

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the race for 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.