What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Football Team will battle it out with the Dallas Cowboys tonight on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas When : Sunday, December 26

: Sunday, December 26 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live : Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App Fantasy Football: NBC Sports Edge’s Week 16 Fantasy Content Hub

Where to live stream Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys online tonight

Sunday’s game between the Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Week 16 NFL schedule

Thursday, Dec. 23

San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 pm (NFL Network)

Saturday, Dec. 25 (Christmas)

Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers, 4:30 pm (FOX, NFL Network, AMAZON)

Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 pm (NFL Network)

Sunday, Dec. 26

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 pm (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 27

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

