NFL Week 16 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Colts beat Cardinals, full schedule today

The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores from Week 16 and standings heading into today’s Christmas Day NFL schedule featuring the Cleveland Browns vs. the Green Bay Packers at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by the Indianapolis Colts vs. the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET.
For more on the current NFL playoff picture, follow Pro Football Talk.
RELATED: NFL Week 16 schedule 2021: TV Channels, dates, kickoff times, how to watch
2021 NFL Week 16 Scores, Results, Schedule
Thursday, December 23
San Francisco 49ers 17
Tennessee Titans 20
Saturday, December 25 (Christmas Day)
4:30 p.m. ET
Cleveland Browns 22
Green Bay Packers 24
8:15 p.m. ET
Indianapolis Colts 22
Arizona Cardinals 16
Sunday, December 26
1:00 p.m. ET
Detroit Lions
Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Rams
Minnesota Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Jets
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers
Houston Texans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers
4:05 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears
Seattle Seahawks
4:25 p.m. ET
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football: Watch live on NBC and Peacock
Washington Football Team
Dallas Cowboys
Monday, December 27
8:15 p.m. ET
Miami Dolphins
New Orleans Saints
2021 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture
*Currently in playoff spot
AFC Playoff Picture 2021
- Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)*
- Tennessee Titans (10-5)*
- New England Patriots (9-5)*
- Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)*
- Indianapolis Colts (9-6)*
- Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)*
- Buffalo Bills (8-6)*
- Baltimore Ravens (8-6)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1)
- Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)
- Miami Dolphins (7-7)
- Denver Broncos (7-7)
- Cleveland Browns (7-8)
NFC Playoff Picture 2021
- Green Bay Packers (12-3)*
- Dallas Cowboys (10-4)*
- Los Angeles Rams (10-4)*
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4)*
- Arizona Cardinals (10-5)*
- San Francisco 49ers (8-7)*
- Minnesota Vikings (7-7)*
- Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)
- New Orleans Saints (7-7)
- Washington Football Team (6-8)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
- Carolina Panthers (5-9)
- Seattle Seahawks (5-9)
- New York Giants (4-10)
- Chicago Bears (4-10)
Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the race for 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.