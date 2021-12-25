NFL Week 16 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Full Christmas Day schedule today

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores from Week 16 and standings heading into today’s Christmas Day NFL schedule featuring the Cleveland Browns vs. the Green Bay Packers at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by the Indianapolis Colts vs. the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more on the current NFL playoff picture, follow Pro Football Talk.

2021 NFL Week 16 Scores, Results, Schedule

Thursday, December 23

San Francisco 49ers 17

Tennessee Titans 20

Saturday, December 25

4:30 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers

8:15 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts

Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, December 26

1:00 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions

Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers

4:05 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears

Seattle Seahawks

4:25 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday Night Football: Watch live on NBC and Peacock

Washington Football Team

Dallas Cowboys

Monday, December 27

8:15 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

2021 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture

*Currently in playoff spot

AFC Playoff Picture 2021

NFC Playoff Picture 2021

Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the race for 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.