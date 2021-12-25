December is here and Christmas Day is right around the corner. This year the NFL is giving us the gift of two exciting matchups, both with key playoff implications. See below for the full 2021 Christmas Day Schedule including the teams playing, start times and how to watch both games.

First, at 4:30 p.m. ET, Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns will head to Lambeau Field where they will battle it out with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Then at 8:15 p.m. ET, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will host Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts at State Farm Stadium.

2021 Christmas Day NFL Schedule on TV

*All times are listed as ET

How to watch Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers:

Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin When : Saturday, December 25

: Saturday, December 25 Start Time : 4:30 p.m.

: 4:30 p.m. TV Channel: FOX/NFL Network

How to watch Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals:

Where : State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona When : Saturday, December 25

: Saturday, December 25 Start Time : 8:15 p.m.

: 8:15 p.m. TV Channel: NFL Network

