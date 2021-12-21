NFL Week 15 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Eagles beat Washington, Rams top Seahawks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores from Week 15 and standings heading into Week 16.

For more on the current NFL playoff picture, follow Pro Football Talk.

2021 NFL Week 15 Scores, Schedule

Thursday, December 16

Kansas City Chiefs 34

Los Angeles Chargers 28

Saturday, December 18

8:20 p.m. ET

New England Patriots 17

Indianapolis Colts 27

Sunday, December 19

1:00 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans 13

Pittsburgh Steelers 19

Carolina Panthers 14

Buffalo Bills 31

Houston Texans 30

Jacksonville Jaguars 16

Dallas Cowboys 21

New York Giants 6

Arizona Cardinals 12

Detroit Lions 30

New York Jets 24

Miami Dolphins 31

4:05 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals 15

Denver Broncos 10

Atlanta Falcons 13

San Francisco 49ers 31

4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers 31

Baltimore Ravens 30

New Orleans Saints 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0

Monday, December 20

5:00 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders 16

Cleveland Browns 14

8:15 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings 17

Chicago Bears 9

Tuesday, December 21

7:00 p.m. ET

Washington Football Team 17

Philadelphia Eagles 27

Seattle Seahawks 10

Los Angeles Rams 20

2021 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture

*Currently in playoff spot

AFC Playoff Picture 2021

NFC Playoff Picture 2021

