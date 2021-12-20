NFL Week 15 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Raiders beat Browns, stay in AFC playoff race

The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores from Week 15 and standings heading into the New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts game tonight.
For more on the current NFL playoff picture, follow Pro Football Talk.
RELATED: NFL Week 15 schedule 2021: Dates, kickoff times, TV channel
2021 NFL Week 15 Scores, Schedule
Thursday, December 16
Kansas City Chiefs 34
Los Angeles Chargers 28
Saturday, December 18
8:20 p.m. ET
New England Patriots 17
Indianapolis Colts 27
Sunday, December 19
1:00 p.m. ET
Tennessee Titans 13
Pittsburgh Steelers 19
Carolina Panthers 14
Buffalo Bills 31
Houston Texans 30
Jacksonville Jaguars 16
Dallas Cowboys 21
New York Giants 6
Arizona Cardinals 12
Detroit Lions 30
New York Jets 24
Miami Dolphins 31
4:05 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Bengals 15
Denver Broncos 10
Atlanta Falcons 13
San Francisco 49ers 31
4:25 p.m. ET
Green Bay Packers 31
Baltimore Ravens 30
Sunday Night Football: Watch live on NBC and Peacock
New Orleans Saints 9
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0
Monday, December 20
5:00 p.m. ET
Las Vegas Raiders 16
Cleveland Browns 14
8:15 p.m. ET
Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears
Tuesday, December 21
7:00 p.m. ET
Washington Football Team
Philadelphia Eagles
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams
2021 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture
*Currently in playoff spot
AFC Playoff Picture 2021
- Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)*
- New England Patriots (9-5)*
- Tennessee Titans (9-5)*
- Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)*
- Indianapolis Colts (8-6)*
- Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)*
- Buffalo Bills (8-6)*
- Baltimore Ravens (8-6)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1)
- Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)
- Miami Dolphins (7-7)
- Cleveland Browns (7-7)
- Denver Broncos (7-7)
NFC Playoff Picture 2021
- Green Bay Packers (11-3)*
- Dallas Cowboys (10-4)*
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4)*
- Arizona Cardinals (10-4)*
- Los Angeles Rams (9-4)*
- San Francisco 49ers (8-6)*
- New Orleans Saints (7-7)
- Washington Football Team (6-7)*
- Minnesota Vikings (6-7)
- Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
- Seattle Seahawks (5-8)
- Carolina Panthers (5-9)
- Chicago Bears (4-9)
- New York Giants (4-10)
Check out ProFootballTalk for more on the race for 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.