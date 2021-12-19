What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Saints vs Buccaneers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New Orleans Saints (6-7) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) tonight in a divisional matchup on NBC and Peacock. If Tampa Bay wins tonight they will earn the team’s first division title since 2007, however, even if they lose the Bucs can still punch a ticket to the playoffs with losses from the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida When : Sunday, December 19

: Sunday, December 19 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live : Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App Fantasy Football: NBC Sports Edge’s Week 15 Fantasy Content Hub

Where to live stream Saints vs Buccaneers online tonight

Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

2021 NFL Week 15 schedule

Thursday, Dec. 16

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Saturday, Dec. 18

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, 4:30 pm (NFL Network)

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 pm (NFL Network)

Sunday, Dec. 19 Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 pm (FOX)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 pm (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 pm (FOX) Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 pm (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions, 1:00 pm (FOX)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 pm (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1:00 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 pm (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 20

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

