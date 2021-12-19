NFL Week 15 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Colts defeat Patriots, Sunday schedule

The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores from Week 15 and standings heading into the New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts game tonight.
2021 NFL Week 15 Scores
Thursday, December 16
Kansas City Chiefs 34
Los Angeles Chargers 28
Saturday, December 18
8:20 p.m. ET
New England Patriots 17
Indianapolis Colts 27
Sunday, December 19
1:00 p.m. ET
Tennessee Titans
Pittsburgh Steelers
Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Arizona Cardinals
Detroit Lions
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
4:05 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Bengals
Denver Broncos
Atlanta Falcons
San Francisco 49ers
4:25 p.m. ET
Green Bay Packers
Baltimore Ravens
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Monday, December 20
5:00 p.m. ET
Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland Browns
8:15 p.m. ET
Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears
Tuesday, December 21
7:00 p.m. ET
Washington Football Team
Philadelphia Eagles
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams
2021 NFL Standings
*Currently in playoff spot
AFC Playoff Picture 2021
- Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)*
- Tennessee Titans (9-4)*
- New England Patriots (9-5)*
- Baltimore Ravens (8-5)*
- Indianapolis Colts (8-6)*
- Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)*
- Buffalo Bills (7-6)*
- Cleveland Browns (7-6)
- Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)
- Denver Broncos (7-6)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)
- Las Vegas Raiders (6-7)
- Miami Dolphins (6-7)
NFC Playoff Picture 2021
- Green Bay Packers (10-3)*
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)*
- Arizona Cardinals (10-3)*
- Dallas Cowboys (9-4)*
- Los Angeles Rams (9-4)*
- San Francisco 49ers (7-6)*
- Washington Football Team (6-7)*
- Minnesota Vikings (6-7)
- Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
- New Orleans Saints (6-7)
- Carolina Panthers (5-8)
- Seattle Seahawks (5-8)
- New York Giants (4-9)
- Chicago Bears (4-9)
