Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 PNC Championship takes place this Friday, December 17 through Sunday, December 19 at the

Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. This is the 24th edition of the event which was formerly known as the PNC Father-Son Challenge through 2019.

This year’s field features 20 teams in the field for the ninth consecutive year—an increase from 18 teams in 2012. Notable players include Tiger Woods-Charlie Woods, Justin Thomas-Mike Thomas, Nelly Korda–Petr Korda, John Daly-Little John Daly, David Duval-Brady Duval, Nick Faldo-Matthew Faldo, Matt Kuchar-Cameron Kuchar, Bubba Watson-Wayne Ball, Tom Watson-Michael Watson.

Tiger Woods will make his highly anticipated competitive return to golf this weekend pairing up with his 12-year-old son Charlie. Woods, who sustained major injuries to his right leg in a February car accident near Los Angeles, has not competed since last year’s edition of the PNC Championship (December 2020) where Team Woods placed seventh.

Tee times have not yet been announced but be sure to check back on the Golf Channel for the latest news and updates surrounding the tournament. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the 2021 PNC Championship.

RELATED: Could Tiger be unveiling new TaylorMade driver at PNC Championship?

How to watch the 2021 PNC Championship:

Friday, December 17

12:30-2:30 pm – GOLF Channel

Saturday, December 18

12:30 pm -1:30 pm – Peacock (Extended Early Coverage)

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm – GOLF Channel

2:30 pm – 6:00 pm – NBC and Peacock

Sunday, December 19

11:00 am -12:00 pm – Peacock (Extended Early Coverage)

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm – GOLF Channel

1:00 pm – 4:30 pm – NBC and Peacock

RELATED: How you can watch Tiger Woods’ return at PNC Championship in Orlando

Check out the Golf Channel for the latest news, updates, and storylines!