Super Bowl 2022 will take place on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles–the home of the Chargers and Rams. The NFL adopted a new 17-game schedule this season which pushes the Super Bowl back by one week and into the middle of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022

Super Bowl 56 will be televised by NBC and will be available for live stream online or with the NBC Sports App. NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game and CBS had the 2022 Super Bowl, but the two networks decided to swap years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

Who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show in Tampa.

Future Super Bowl dates and sites:

2023: Super Bowl LVII

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

2024: Super Bowl LVIII

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Who won the 2021 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Why does the NFL use Roman numerals for the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl V was the first to use Roman numerals. They were retroactively added to the Super Bowl II to IV logos and have been used each year since⁠ 2016. Learn more about it here.

