Steve Kornacki’s 2021 NFL Playoff scenarios: Odds, standings for AFC, NFC races after Week 14

Week 14 of the NFL season is almost over and Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America on NBC to break down the 2021 NFL Playoff picture before the start of Packers vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football. With overtime losses by the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo BIlls, how did the AFC playoff picture change? How did the Washington Football Team’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys affect their playoff odds in 2021?

2021 NFL Playoff Picture entering Sunday Night Football, Week 14

AFC Playoff Picture 2021

New England Patriots (9-4)* Tennessee Titans (9-4)* Kansas City Chiefs (9-4)* Baltimore Ravens (8-5)* Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)* Indianapolis Colts (7-6)* Buffalo Bills (7-6)* Cleveland Browns (7-6) Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) Denver Broncos (7-6) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) Miami Dolphins (6-7)

NFC Playoff Picture 2021

Arizona Cardinals (10-2)* Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)* Green Bay Packers (9-3)* Dallas Cowboys (9-4)* Los Angeles Rams (8-4)* San Francisco 49ers (7-6)* Washington Football Team (6-7)* Minnesota Vikings (6-7) Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) Atlanta Falcons (6-7) New Orleans Saints (6-7) Carolina Panthers (5-8) Seattle Seahawks (5-8) Chicago Bears (4-8) New York Giants (4-9)

*Currently in playoff picture

