NFL Week 14 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Bengals, Bills lose in overtime

The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores from Week 14 and standings heading into Sunday Night Football.
2021 NFL Week 14 Scores
Thursday, December 9
Pittsburgh Steelers 28
Minnesota Vikings 36
Sunday, December 12
New Orleans Saints 30
New York Jets 9
Atlanta Falcons 29
Carolina Panthers 21
Seattle Seahawks 33
Houston Texans 13
Las Vegas Raiders 9
Kansas City Chiefs 48
Baltimore Ravens 22
Cleveland Browns 24
Dallas Cowboys 27
Washington Football Team 20
Jacksonville Jaguars 0
Tennessee Titans 20
Detroit Lions 10
Denver Broncos 38
New York Giants 21
Los Angeles Chargers 37
San Francisco 49ers 26
Cincinnati Bengals 23
Buffalo Bills 27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33
Sunday Night Football: Watch live on NBC and Peacock
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
Monday, December 13
Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals
2021 NFL Standings
*Currently in playoff spot
AFC Playoff Picture 2021
- New England Patriots (9-4)*
- Tennessee Titans (9-4)*
- Kansas City Chiefs (9-4)*
- Baltimore Ravens (8-5)*
- Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)*
- Indianapolis Colts (7-6)*
- Buffalo Bills (7-6)*
- Cleveland Browns (7-6)
- Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)
- Denver Broncos (7-6)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)
- Las Vegas Raiders (6-7)
- Miami Dolphins (6-7)
NFC Playoff Picture 2021
- Arizona Cardinals (10-2)*
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)*
- Green Bay Packers (9-3)*
- Dallas Cowboys (9-4)*
- Los Angeles Rams (8-4)*
- San Francisco 49ers (7-6)*
- Washington Football Team (6-7)*
- Minnesota Vikings (6-7)
- Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
- New Orleans Saints (6-7)
- Carolina Panthers (5-8)
- Seattle Seahawks (5-8)
- Chicago Bears (4-8)
- New York Giants (4-9)
