It’s the Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers this Sunday night on NBC as the two teams meet for the second and final time this season. The Packers defeated the Bears 24-14 in Week 16 at Soldier Field where Aaron Rodgers notably yelled, “I still own you!” at Bears fans. Live coverage of the historic rivalry begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

NBC News political correspondent Steve Kornacki makes his return to Football Night in America this week to trade election result breakdowns for NFL playoff picture scenarios. Kornacki will join the show for the remainder of the regular season and will be a part of NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13.

The Chicago Bears (4-8) fell to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in a 33-22 loss. Andy Dalton went 26-for-41 with 229 yards and two touchdowns but threw four interceptions–the most for a Chicago Bears quarterback in a game since 2016. This was Chicago’s sixth loss in seven games and eighth overall putting the team 3rd in the NFC North and likely out of the playoff picture. Justin Fields, who missed the last two games with an injury to his ribs, has been medically cleared to play and will start for the Bears this Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) currently hold the number 2 seed in the NFC coming off a week 13 bye. The Packers are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and sit one game behind the Cardinals (a team Green Bay owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over thanks to a Week 8 win in Arizona). The Minnesota Vikings won their game on Thursday night, meaning the Packers can clinch a playoff berth this Sunday night with a win and a 49ers loss (at CIN) and a Saints loss or tie (at NYJ).

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers:

Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin When : Sunday, December 12

: Sunday, December 12 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live : Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App NBC Sports Edge’s Week 14 Fantasy Content Hub

