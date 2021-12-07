It’s the Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers this Sunday night on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears (4-8) fell to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in a 33-22 loss. Dalton went 26-for-41 with 229 yards and two touchdowns but threw four interceptions–the most for a Chicago Bears quarterback in a game since 2016. This was Chicago’s sixth loss in seven games and eighth overall putting the team 3rd in the NFC North and likely out of the playoff picture.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) are the favorites to win the division for the third consecutive season and they moved one step closer last Sunday (due to losses from the Bears and Vikings), even though they were on a bye. The Packers have a four-game lead over the Vikings and a five-game lead over the Bears with just five games left in the regular season. Green Bay can clinch

the NFC North title by either winning two more games, having the Minnesota Vikings lose two more games or one of each.

RELATED: Matt LaFleur – To my knowledge, Aaron Rodgers not planning to have toe surgery

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers:

Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin When : Sunday, December 12

: Sunday, December 12 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2021 NFL schedule – Dates, times, TV channels for every game in all 18 weeks