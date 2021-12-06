When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start: Dates, schedule, TV channels, live streams, format

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

December is here and the 2022 NFL playoffs are fast approaching. With the race becoming more competitive each week, here is everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL playoffs.

RELATED: FMIA Week 13: ‘Seven Shots’—How T.J. Watt And Steelers Kept Playoff Hopes Alive By Stopping Ravens Late



When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start?

Wild-card games: Jan. 15-17

Divisional games: Jan. 22-23

Conference championships: Jan. 30

Super Bowl: Feb. 13

At the start of the 2021-22 season, the NFL expanded the regular-season schedule from 16 games to 17. The addition of the 17th game therefore pushes the start of the playoffs back one week in January and Super Bowl LVI will take place on the second Sunday of February.

Last year, the NFL expanded the playoffs to include six total Wild Card games. Three of those games were played on Saturday and the remaining three took place on Sunday. The format is slightly different this year. Two of the Wild Card games will be played on Saturday, three will be played on Sunday and there will be one Monday evening game.

RELATED: Sunday Night Football: Chiefs stay atop AFC West with 22-9 victory over Broncos



How many teams make the playoffs?

Fourteen teams will make the playoffs this season. In 2020, the NFL increased the number of playoff teams from 12 to 14 which is what led to the Super Wild Card Weekend which features three games instead of two.

How to watch the playoff games:

The playoff games will be broadcast on a combination of the following networks: NBC, ESPN, ABC, and CBS. Super Bowl LVI will be televised on NBC.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022:

Super Bowl 56 will be televised by NBC and will be available for live stream online or with the NBC Sports App. NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game and CBS had the 2022 Super Bowl, but the two networks decided to swap years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

RELATED: When is Super Bowl 2022: Location, TV channel, live stream, halftime show

What are the NFL’s tiebreaker rules?

Below are the NFL’s tiebreaking procedures for the playoffs.

To break a tie in division standings:

Between two teams

Head-to-head (best won-lost-tied percentage in games between the clubs). Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the division. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference. Strength of victory. Strength of schedule. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed. Best net points in common games. Best net points in all games. Best net touchdowns in all games. Coin toss

Between three of more teams

Head-to-head (best won-lost-tied percentage in games among the clubs). Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the division. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference. Strength of victory. Strength of schedule. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed. Best net points in common games. Best net points in all games. Best net touchdowns in all games. Coin toss

To break a tie in wild-card standings:

Between two teams

Head-to-head, if applicable. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games, minimum of four. Strength of victory. Strength of schedule. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed. Best net points in conference games. Best net points in all games. Best net touchdowns in all games. Coin toss.

Between three or more teams

Apply division tie breaker to eliminate all but the highest ranked club in each division prior to proceeding to step 2. The original seeding within a division upon application of the division tie breaker remains the same for all subsequent applications of the procedure that are necessary to identify the two wild-card participants. Head-to-head sweep. (Applicable only if one club has defeated each of the others or if one club has lost to each of the others.) Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games, minimum of four. Strength of victory. Strength of schedule. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed. Best net points in conference games. Best net points in all games. Best net touchdowns in all games. Coin toss

Current 2022 NFL Playoff picture

AFC Standings

New England Patriots (8-4)

Tennessee Titans (8-4)

Baltimore Ravens (8-4)

Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

Buffalo Bills (7-4)

Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

Cincinnati Bengals (7-5)

On the bubble:

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1)

Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-6)

Cleveland Browns (6-6)

Denver Broncos (6-6)

Miami Dolphins (6-7)

NFC Standings

Arizona Cardinals (10-2)

Green Bay Packers (9-3)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)

Dallas Cowboys (8-4)

Los Angeles Rams (8-4)

Washington Football Team (6-6)

San Francisco 49ers (6-6)

On the bubble:

Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

Minnesota Vikings (5-7)

Carolina Panthers (5-7)

Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

New Orleans Saints (5-7)

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!