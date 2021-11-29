2021 Sunday Night Football schedule: NFL live streams, how to watch on TV, channel, kickoff times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2021 NFL season is officially here! Tune in this week to watch the Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) and San Francisco 49ers (5-5) were originally scheduled to play in this week’s Sunday Night Football slot but the NFL made the decision to flex that game out of the primetime slot for a more exciting matchup.

See below for the complete 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule. Stream every NFL Sunday Night Football game live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App, all season long including Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

RELATED: See the entire 2021 NFL schedule – Dates, times, TV channels for each game in all 18 weeks

Click here to sign up for a premium plan to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock. You can also go to your Account to upgrade or change your existing plan at any time. The streaming platform is available on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!

2021 Sunday Night Football Schedule on NBC

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET