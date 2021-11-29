It’s the Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night on NBC. The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) and San Francisco 49ers (5-5) were originally scheduled to play in this week’s Sunday Night Football slot but the NFL made the decision to flex that game out of the primetime schedule for a more exciting matchup.

Live coverage of the Broncos vs Chiefs game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

The Denver Broncos (6-5) picked up a 28-13 win over the LA Chargers on Sunday earning their first division victory since Week 8 of 2020. The Broncos defense had a strong performance in Sunday’s win, holding the Chargers to just 7 points up until the final minutes of the fourth quarter. On offense, Running Backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III combined for 137 yards on the ground. QB Teddy Bridgewater completed 11-of-18 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown despite missing the second quarter with a leg injury. Denver has now won three of its last four games and is currently second in the AFC West.

The Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) are coming off a bye week following their 19-9 victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 21. Defensive end Chris Jones stole the show for the Chiefs in that win finishing with 3.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, a pass deflection, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Patrick Mahomes went 23-of-37 for 260 yards and an interception while WR Tyreek Hill caught nine passes for 77 yards and had a 33-yard run. Kansas City currently leads the AFC West.

How to watch the Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs:

Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri When : Sunday, December 5

: Sunday, December 5 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

