Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 NFL season is finally here! However, 2021 will be a season like no other as the league debuts an enhanced playing structure featuring a 17-game schedule.

Every team will play 17 games with one bye week, hosting 10 games–either nine regular-season games and one preseason game or eight regular-season games and two preseason games. Additionally, Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022–a week later than normal–at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

This week on NBC features two exciting NFL matchups. Tune in on Thanksgiving Day to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the New Orleans Saints, then on Sunday night watch the Cleveland Browns battle it out with the Baltimore Ravens. Kick-off time for both games is at 8:20 p.m. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Both games will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

RELATED: 2021 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule – Kickoff times, games, who is playing, TV channels

2021 NFL Schedule: Dates, times, matchups, TV channels

*All times are listed as ET

Week 12 schedule

Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30 pm (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 pm (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Jets at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 1 pm (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 29

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

Week 13 schedule

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, December 5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 pm (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 6 New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 pm (ESPN) Week 14 schedule Thursday, Dec. 9

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon) Sunday, Dec. 12

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans, 1 pm (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 pm (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets, 1 pm (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team, 1 pm (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm (FOX)

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 pm (NBC) Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 pm (ESPN) Week 15 schedule Thursday, Dec. 16

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon) Saturday, Dec. 18

TBD, 4:30 pm NFL Network

TBD, 8:15 pm NFL Network Saturday/Sunday TBD

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, TBD

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, TBD

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, TBD

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, TBD Sunday, Dec. 19

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (FOX)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 pm (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 pm (NBC) Monday, Dec. 20

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 pm (ESPN) Week 16 schedule Thursday, Dec. 23

San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 pm (NFL Network) Saturday, Dec. 25 (Christmas)

Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers, 4:30 pm (FOX, NFL Network, AMAZON)

Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 pm (NFL Network) Sunday, Dec. 26

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 pm (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 pm (NBC) Monday, Dec. 27

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 pm (ESPN) Week 17 schedule Sunday, Jan. 2

Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (FOX)

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots, 1 pm (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 1 pm (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team, 1 pm (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 pm(NBC) Monday, Jan. 3

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 pm (ESPN) Week 18 schedule Saturday, Jan. 8

TBD, 4:30 pm, ESPN, ABC

TBD, 8:15 pm, ESPN, ABC Sunday, Jan. 9

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (CBS)da

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm(CBS)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (FOX)

Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 pm (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 pm (CBS)

TBD, 8:20 pm(NBC)

RELATED: Where is Super Bowl 2022? Location, date, stadium, city, odds, TV channel, live stream, future sites

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!