2021 Sunday Night Football schedule: NFL live streams, how to watch on TV, channel, kickoff times

By Nov 25, 2021, 12:23 AM EST
7 Comments

The 2021 NFL season is officially here! Tune in this week for a double dose of NFL action as the Buffalo Bills take on the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football. Then on Sunday, November 28 watch the Cleveland Browns battle it out with the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff time for both games is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

See below for the complete 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule. Stream every NFL Sunday Night Football game live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App, all season long including Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Click here to sign up for a premium plan to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock. You can also go to your Account to upgrade or change your existing plan at any time. The streaming platform is available on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

2021 Sunday Night Football Schedule on NBC

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET

Kickoff, September 9Buccaneers break Cowboys’ hearts with last-second field goal, 31-29
Week 1, September 12Matthew Stafford shines in L.A. debut, Rams beat Bears 34-14
Week 2, September 19Lamar Jackson scores three TDs, runs for 107 to defeat Chiefs 36-35
Week 3, September 26Packers defeat 49ers with Mason Crosby’s game-winning, 51-yard field goal
Week 4, October 3Buccaneers hold on to win Tom Brady’s New England homecoming 19-17
Week 5, October 10 – Bills make a statement with 38-20 victory over Chiefs
Week 6, October 17T.J. Watt saves the day, Steelers beat Seahawks 23-20 in OT
Week 7, October 24Colts defeat 49ers 30-18 on a rainy night in the Bay Area
Week 8, October 31Without Dak Prescott, Cowboys and Cooper Rush stun Vikings 20-16
Week 9, November 7Titans bully Rams without Derrick Henry, win 28-16
Week 10, November 14Patrick Mahomes throws five TDs, Chiefs beat Raiders 41-14
Week 11, November 21 – Sunday Night Football: Chargers outlast Steelers for 41-37 victory
Week 12, November 25 (Thanksgiving Day)Buffalo Bills vs New Orleans Saints
Week 12, November 28Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Week 13, December 5San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks
Week 14, December 12 –  Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers
Week 15, December 19New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16, December 26Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys
Week 17, January 2Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers
Week 18, January 9 – TBD vs TBD  
Wild Card – TBD