The Scottish Deerhound has won Best in Show again at the 2021 National Dog Show, making it the first repeat champion in the competition’s history.

Claire the Scottish Deerhound beat out hundreds of dogs representing 180 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club. She completed the same feat last year as well. First, she won the Hound Group in a field of 29 breeds. She then competed against the other six group winners before taking home the top honor. The Pyrenean Shepard, winner of the Herding Group, was named Reserve Best in Show.

Hear from Claire’s handler Angie Lloyd about the victory:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 National Dog Show will only allow fully vaccinated spectators, which is a change from the previous event. Last year, the competition was held without spectators, vendors, sponsors or media. Judging followed strict safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing masks and monitoring temperatures of all participants. The competition was also limited to 600 dogs, a 70% decrease from the nearly 2,000 who compete in a regular year. Read more about the National Dog Show’s vaccination policy for the 2021 edition.

The Kuvasz won the Working Group; the Bulldog won the Non-Sporting Group; the Lakeland Terrer won the Terrier Group; and the Affenpinscher won the Toy Group; and the German Shorthaired Pointer won the Sporting Group.

This year, one breed made its National Dog Show debut. The Biewer Terrier (pronounced like beaver), which competed in the Toy Group, originated in Germany as a tri-colored Yorkie.In 2007, Mars Veterinary geneticists studying the DNA from 10 Biewer Terriers determined that it was a bonafide breed, stemming from the dominant traits of four others – Yorkshire Terrier, Maltese, Havanese and Bichon Frise – making it the first breed ever to be recognized as purebred as a result of a genetic study. The breed is long-haired and tri-colored with a soft-silky coat and its feathered tail curled over its back.

NBC televised the 2021 National Dog Show directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the 20th straight year. Every year, more than 20 million people tune in for the event, which was commentated by longtime hosts John O’Hurley and David Frei. Mary Carillo also returned for more commentary, analysis and behind-the-scenes looks at one of the oldest dog shows in the world.