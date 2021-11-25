2021 NFL Week 12 schedule: How to watch Thanksgiving Day live streams, TV channels, times, dates, matchups

By Nov 25, 2021, 12:20 AM EST
Week 12 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off on Thursday, November 25 (Thanksgiving Day) with a matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

How to Watch NFL Week 12 Games: TV Schedule & Live Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for Week 12 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

2021 NFL Week 12, Thanksgiving Day Schedule

Week# Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch
Week 12

(Thanksgiving)

 Thursday, November 25, 12:30 p.m.
  • Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
  • FOX
Thursday, November 25, 4:30 p.m.
  • Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys
  • CBS
Thursday, November 25, 8:20 p.m.
  • Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
Sunday, November 28, 1:00 p.m.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts
  • Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
  • Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
  • FOX
Sunday, November 28, 1:00 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
  • New York Jets at Houston Texans
  • Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots
  • CBS
Sunday, November 28, 4:25 p.m.
  • Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers
  • Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
  • FOX
Sunday, November 28, 4:05 p.m.
  • Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
  • CBS
Sunday, November 28, 8:20 p.m.
  • Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
Monday, November 29, 8:15 p.m.
  • Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team
  • ESPN