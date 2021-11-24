It’s the Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens this Sunday night on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (6-5) are third in the AFC North after Sunday’s lackluster 13-10 victory over the winless Detroit Lions. Mayfield completed 15 of 29 passes for 176 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions–a performance that brought on a series of boos from Browns fans throughout the course of the game. The fourth-year quarterback who has been playing through a series of injuries ditched the media immediately after the game but expressed his frustrations to reporters the following day stating: “Not one part of that is not being accountable. I would be the first to tell you I played like (expletive). It is not about accountable, and I do not owe you guys any of that; I owe that to my teammates and I talked to them so that is what matters.”

The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) picked up a 16-13 come-from-behind-win against the Bears on Sunday. Tyler Huntley stepped in for Lamar Jackson who was battling a non-COVID-related illness. Huntley completed 26-of-36 passes for 219 yards. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Jackson’s condition has improved from over the weekend.

How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens:

Where : M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland When : Sunday, November 28

: Sunday, November 28 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

