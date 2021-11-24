It’s the Buffalo Bills vs New Orleans Saints this Thursday night on NBC in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) are coming off a crippling 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday–Buffalo’s worst home loss since 2018. The Bills’ defense, which had the NFL’s best turnover differential coming into Sunday’s game, had 4 giveaways and 0 takeaways, giving up season highs in both points (41) and rush yards (264). On offense, Allen threw for 209 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in Sunday’s loss. The fourth-year QB has 6 turnovers (5 INT, 1 fumble lost) in the last 3 games.

The New Orleans Saints (5-5) fell 40-29 to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, marking New Orleans’ third straight loss since beating Tampa Bay in week 8. The Saints are now 0-3 with QB Trevor Siemian as the starter. The last time that New Orleans lost 3 straight games in a single season was in 2016 when they failed to win the NFC South and also missed the playoffs. Siemian, who is in his first full season with New Orleans, took over after Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Week 8 win over the Bucs. This is the fifth team that Siemian has played on since joining the league in 2015.

The Bills and the Saints both currently sit in the seventh and final playoff spot in their respective conferences.

How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs New Orleans Saints:

Where : Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana When : Thursday, November 25

: Thursday, November 25 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

