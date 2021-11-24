This Thursday night on NBC, the Buffalo Bills will take on the New Orleans Saints in a special Thanksgiving Day edition of Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Last year, on Saturday, November 7, 2021, just one day before the Buffalo Bills Week 9 match-up against Seattle, Bills quarterback Josh Allen found out that his grandmother Patricia Allen had passed away unexpectedly. Knowing a game was the next day, Bills head coach Sean McDermott offered to give Allen the opportunity to sit out but Allen insisted on playing and channeled his grief into a stellar performance, throwing for 415 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bills to a 44-34 victory over the Seahawks.

Allen’s compelling performance on the field moved Bills fans to lead a massive fundraising effort to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital (which Allen has supported for years) in Buffalo in Patricia’s name. Many fans donated in $17 increments, paying homage to the third-year quarterback’s jersey number, and last month, the hospital unveiled the “Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing” after donations ended up surpassing $1 million.

Where : Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana When : Thursday, November 25

: Thursday, November 25 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

