What NFL games are on Thanksgiving this year? 2021 schedule, TV channels, times, teams

Thanksgiving Day 2021 is right around the corner and the NFL hopes to treat us once again with three great football games. Which NFL teams are playing? What times do the games start? NBC Sports has you covered with answers to these questions and more below.

What NFL teams are playing on Thanksgiving 2021?

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will kick off the first of three Thanksgiving Day games at 12:30 p.m ET. The Las Vegas Raiders will then face off against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints battling it out on NBC and Peacock with a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m ET.

Thanksgiving Day 2021 NFL TV Schedule

Where : Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan When : Thursday, November 25

: Thursday, November 25 TV Channel: FOX

Where : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas When : Thursday, November 25

: Thursday, November 25 TV Channel: CBS

Where : Caeser’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

: Caeser’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana When : Thursday, November 25

: Thursday, November 25 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What else is airing on Thanksgiving Day 2021?

The 2021 National Dog Show will air on NBC directly after the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which starts at 9:00 a.m. in all time zones on NBC and Peacock. Coverage of the National Dog Show is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and runs until 2:00 p.m. ET. The event can be streamed live on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports App.

