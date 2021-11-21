What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Steelers vs Chargers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the LA Chargers tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

RELATED: How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs LA Chargers – Live stream, TV info, kickoff time for Sunday’s game

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California When : Sunday, November 21

: Sunday, November 21 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2021 NFL schedule – Dates, times, TV channels for every game in all 18 weeks

Where to live stream Steelers vs Chargers online tonight

Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and LA Chargers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. RELATED: Najee Harris – I didn’t know you could tie in the NFL

Week 11 Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 18

New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm(FOX)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm(CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 22

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

RELATED: See the 2021 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule here

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!