The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the LA Chargers this Sunday night on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Sunday’s game will be a rematch of the AFC Championship Game (1994-1995 season) that took place on January 15th, 1995 at Three Rivers Stadium–which has since been demolished–in Pittsburgh. The San Diego Chargers at the time were the underdogs in this game against the Steelers’ dominant “Blitzburgh” defense that had recorded what was then a franchise record of 55 regular season sacks en route to a 12-4 finish. Including the playoffs, the Chargers had a 6-14 record against the Steelers and were 1-9 when playing in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers opened up the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Neil O’Donnell to John L. Williams and held the Chargers to just a field goal in the first half, taking a 10-3 lead into the break before making the score 13-3 in the third. The Chargers came back with a vengeance, scoring a pair of touchdown passes to take the 17-13 lead. With the clock winding down and the Steelers on San Diego’s three-yard line, Chargers’ LB Dennis Gibson batted down O’Donnell’s final pass attempt to secure the upset win, sending the Chargers to their only Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Where : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

When : Sunday, November 21

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

