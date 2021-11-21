This Thanksgiving Day features three must-watch NFL games with division rivals and top postseason contenders in action. See below for the full 2021 Thanksgiving Day Schedule including teams playing and how to watch every game.

First, the Chicago Bears head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in Michigan (12:30 p.m. ET) for an NFC North duel. That’s followed by a matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET). Then at 8:20 p.m., the Buffalo Bills will battle it out with the New Orleans Saints in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football on NBC. Live coverage of that game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

Bills and Saints Thanksgiving History

This year will make the first time the Bills and Saints play each other on Thanksgiving Day. Both teams are looking to bounce back from losses – the Bills (6-4) fell 41-15 to the Colts (6-5) Week 11, while the Saints (5-5) lost 40-29 to the Eagles (5-6).

Buffalo Bills Thanksgiving Games

This will be the 10th Thanksgiving game for the Buffalo Bills, who are 4-4-1 all-time on Turkey Day. Their most recent Thanksgiving matchup came in 2019, a 26-15 win over the Cowboys in Dallas. The win was a huge moment for QB Josh Allen. In his first game outside of the 1 pm ET timeslot and on national TV for the first time in his NFL career, Allen led his 8-3 Bills to victory against a 6-5 Cowboys team. Before 2019, Buffalo most recently played on Thanksgiving in 1994, when they lost 35-21 to Barry Sanders and the Lions.

The Bills played in five Thanksgiving games from 1961 through 1968, two against the Raiders (win & loss), two against the Chargers (win & tie) and one against the NY Titans (loss).

New Orleans Saints Thanksgiving Games

This year will be the fourth Thanksgiving Game for the Saints, who are 3-0 all-time on the holiday. New Orleans beat Atlanta 31-17 in 2018 and 26-18 in 2019. In 2010, the defending Super Bowl champion Saints scored a road win in Dallas in their first-ever Thanksgiving appearance.

2021 Thanksgiving Day NFL Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

How to watch the Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions:

Where : Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan When : Thursday, November 25

: Thursday, November 25 Start Time : 12:30 p.m.

: 12:30 p.m. TV Channel: FOX

How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys:

Where : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas When : Thursday, November 25

: Thursday, November 25 Start Time : 4:30 p.m.

: 4:30 p.m. TV Channel: CBS

How to watch the Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints:

Where : Caeser’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

: Caeser’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana When : Thursday, November 25

: Thursday, November 25 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

