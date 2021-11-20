The National Dog Show on Thanksgiving showcases America’s most popular breeds like the Golden Retriever, the German Shepherd and the Lab. But this year, the National Dog Show welcomed a new breed to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

The Biewer Terrier (pronounced like beaver), which competes in the Toy Group, originated in Germany as a tri-colored Yorkie. The heritage of the breed has been debated and discussed. Werner and Gertrud Biewer started breeding Yorkies in Germany. In 1984, they bred a Yorkie with the piebald genetic recessive gene, and they began producing more puppies with the gene.

According to the American Kennel Club, it was first imported into the United States in 2003 and has moved its way up the AKC ladder to full recognition in record time, gaining entrance into AKC’s Foundation Stock Service in 2014, the Miscellaneous Class in July 2019, and now a fully recognized breed. There are presently 1,424 Biewers registered with AKC.

In 2007, Mars Veterinary geneticists studying the DNA from 10 Biewer Terriers determined that it was a bonafide breed, stemming from the dominant traits of four others – Yorkshire Terrier, Maltese, Havanese and Bichon Frise – making it the first breed ever to be recognized as purebred as a result of a genetic study. The breed is long-haired and tri-colored with a soft-silky coat and its feathered tail curled over its back.

According to the American Kennel Club, the Biewer Terrier is a very dedicated and loyal family member who is usually friendly with strangers. A large percentage of the Biewer Terriers are happy-go-lucky dogs with bright smiles. Despite its small stature, the Biewer is a very hearty, athletic dog and an excellent hunter of vermin.

Related: What to know about the 2021 National Dog Show, How to watch the 2021 National Dog Show

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Dog Show will only allow fully vaccinated spectators this year. Read more about the National Dog Show’s vaccination policy for the 2021 edition.