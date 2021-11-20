The National Dog Show is one of the most well-known dog shows in the world. Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, the show was founded in 1879 and has been held annually since 1933. The NDS is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club, and only purebred dogs registered with the AKC can compete. The AKC recognizes 197 dog breeds and varieties, split into seven different groups. Click here to see who won the 2020 National Dog Show, watch video, highlights and more.

Related: 2021 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 National Dog Show will only allow fully vaccinated spectators. Last year, the competition was held without spectators, vendors, sponsors or media. Judging followed strict safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing masks and monitoring temperatures of all participants. The competition was also limited to 600 dogs, a 70% decrease from the nearly 2,000 who compete in a regular year. Read more about the National Dog Show’s vaccination policy for the 2021 edition.

Related: Download the 2021 National Dog Show program

NBC has televised the event after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 2002. John O’Hurley and David Frei will reprise their roles as hosts, having co-hosted together since the National Dog Show first aired. Mary Carillo will also be back for more commentary, analysis and behind-the-scenes looks at one of the oldest dog shows in the world.

This year, the Biewer Terrier makes its National Dog Show debut.

How can I watch the dog show on Thanksgiving?

Watch the 2021 National Dog Show on NBC directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Coverage of the National Dog Show begins on Thursday, November 25 at 12 p.m. local time and runs until 2 p.m., covering group and Best in Show judging.

The National Dog Show can also be streamed here on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app at 12 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving. The NBC Sports app is available on mobile and connected devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

To watch the National Dog Show Jr., stream on Peacock starting at 2 pm ET after the National Dog Show concludes on the east coast.