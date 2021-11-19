It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers vs LA Chargers this Sunday night on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) currently sit second in the AFC North after Sunday’s 16-16 tie game against the Lions–the first draw of this NFL season. Mason Rudolph, who filled in for Ben Roethlisberger after a positive COVID test, went 30 for 50 with 242 yards, 1 touchdown, and an interception. Roethlisberger will have to have a pair of negative tests at least 24 hours apart in order to be cleared for this Sunday’s match-up against the Chargers.

The LA Chargers (5-4) are second in the AFC West after falling 27-20 to the Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday. Justin Herbert completed 20 of 34 passes for 195 yards, with a touchdown and an interception while RB Austin Ekeler rushed for 44 yards on 11 carries with three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers currently rank 15th in scoring. WR Keenan Allen enters this week tied for 3rd in the NFL in receptions (65) and also leads the team with 698 receiving yards while Ekeler is on the verge of setting a career-high in rush yards & has already scored 9 touchdowns this season (5 rush, 4 rec), tied for 5th-most in the league.

How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs LA Chargers:

Where : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California When : Sunday, November 21

: Sunday, November 21 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

