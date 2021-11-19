Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This Thanksgiving Day features three must-watch NFL games that you don’t want to miss. See below for the full 2021 Thanksgiving Day Schedule including teams playing and how to watch every game.

First, the Chicago Bears head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in Michigan (12:30 p.m. ET) followed by a matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET). Then at 8:20 p.m., the Buffalo Bills will battle it out with the New Orleans Saints in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football on NBC. Live coverage of that game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

Before the game, be sure to tune in to the National Dog Show on NBC, also taking place on Thursday, November 25 directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Coverage of the National Dog Show is set to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

2021 Thanksgiving Day NFL Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

How to watch the Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions:

Where : Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan When : Thursday, November 25

: Thursday, November 25 Start Time : 12:30 p.m.

: 12:30 p.m. TV Channel: FOX

How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys:

Where : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas When : Thursday, November 25

: Thursday, November 25 Start Time : 4:30 p.m.

: 4:30 p.m. TV Channel: CBS

How to watch the Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints:

Where : Caeser’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

: Caeser’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana When : Thursday, November 25

: Thursday, November 25 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

