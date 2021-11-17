The 2021 NFL season is finally here! However, 2021 will be a season like no other as the league debuts an enhanced playing structure featuring a 17-game schedule.
Every team will play 17 games with one bye week, hosting 10 games–either nine regular-season games and one preseason game or eight regular-season games and two preseason games. Additionally, Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022–a week later than normal–at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
This Sunday night on NBC the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the LA Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Tonight’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock.
RELATED: FMIA Week 10 – The Day The Chiefs’ Slump Ended? Patrick Mahomes: ‘I Don’t Know If There Was Ever Doubt’
2021 NFL Schedule: Dates, times, matchups, TV channels
*All times are listed as ET
Week 11 schedule
Thursday, Nov. 18
New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)
Sunday, Nov. 21
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm (CBS)
Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (FOX)
Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (CBS)
Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (FOX)
San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (FOX)
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm (FOX)
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm(FOX)
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)
Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm(CBS)
Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm (FOX)
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm (FOX)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 pm (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 22
New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 pm (ESPN)
Week 12 schedule
Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving)
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30 pm (FOX)
Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 pm (CBS)
Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 pm (NBC)
Sunday, Nov. 28
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (CBS)
New York Jets at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (FOX)
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (CBS)
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)
Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 1 pm (CBS)
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm (CBS)
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 pm (FOX)
Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 pm (FOX)
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 pm (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 29
Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team, 8:15 pm (ESPN)
Week 13 schedule
Thursday, Dec. 2
Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)
Sunday, December 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)
Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (FOX)
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (CBS)
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 pm (CBS)
New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)
Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm (FOX)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 pm (CBS)
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 pm (CBS)
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 pm (NBC)
RELATED: Where is Super Bowl 2022? Location, date, stadium, city, odds, TV channel, live stream, future sites
Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!