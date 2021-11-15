It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers vs LA Chargers this Sunday night on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) currently sit second in the AFC North after Sunday’s 16-16 tie game against the Lions–the first draw of this NFL season. Mason Rudolph, who filled in for Ben Roethlisberger after a positive COVID test, went 30 for 50 with 242 yards, 1 touchdown, and an interception. Roethlisberger will have to have a pair of negative tests at least 24 hours apart in order to be cleared for this Sunday’s match-up against the Chargers.

The LA Chargers (5-4) are second in the AFC West after falling 27-20 to the Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday. Justin Herbert completed 20 of 34 passes for 195 yards, with a touchdown and an interception while RB Austin Ekeler rushed for 44 yards on 11 carries with three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown.

How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs LA Chargers:

Where : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

When : Sunday, November 21

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

