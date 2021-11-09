Giro d’Italia organizers outline 6 more stages of next year’s race

MILAN — Six more stages of next year’s Giro d’Italia were revealed as race organizers continued their staggered presentation of the route.

In a break with tradition, race organizer RCS Sport has decided to release details of the Giro in instalments. The hilly stages were announced on Tuesday, the day after seven stages best suited for sprinters were revealed. The high mountain stages will be outlined on Wednesday.

RCS Sport will not confirm precisely when those stages will take place until the route is revealed in full on Thursday, when the finale will also be announced.

The second hilly stage of the Giro sees the race return to Naples for the first time since the city hosted the start of the Italian grand tour in 2013. The 149-kilometer (93-mile) stage starts and finishes in Naples, but it leaves the seaside city to take in five laps of a 19-kilometer (12-mile) circuit in the volcanic surrounding area.

There will be finishes in Genoa and Turin. The leg to Turin packs in 3,470 meters (11,385 feet) of climbing in only 153 kilometers (95 miles). There are five categorized climbs and the first 10 kilometers (6 miles) are the only ones of the day that are not uphill or downhill.

The Giro will also go briefly into Slovenia in the last hilly stage.

“There are six very interesting stages that offer multiple ways of winning – a far away breakaway, attacks in the final or bunch sprints,” three-time road world champion Peter Sagan said. “These stages will certainly be important … I really like these kinds of stage profiles and they suit my strengths.”

The Giro starts with three stages in Hungary and will run from May 6-29.