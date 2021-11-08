It’s the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday night on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Tonight’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) pulled off a 13-7 victory over the Packers last Sunday despite totaling their fewest number of yards and passing yards since Mahomes became the starter in 2018. The 2018 MVP threw for just 166 yards, completing 20 of 37 passes with a touchdown and no interceptions, marking the seventh time in the last eight games that Mahomes has thrown for fewer than 300 yards.

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) fell 23-16 to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. The Raiders were without wide receiver Henry Ruggs III who was released from the team last week and is facing legal trouble after a tragic car crash that resulted in the death of a 23-year old woman and her dog. The team officially signed WR DeSean Jackson on Monday to fill the void. Jackson was released from the LA Rams last week. In his seven games with the team, the 34-year-old caught eight passes for 221 yards with a touchdown.

How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders:

Where : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada When : Sunday, November 14

: Sunday, November 14 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

